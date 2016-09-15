October 01, 2016 8:19 AM
Verbatim: Sewer overflows possible
The city of Fort Wayne has issued a combined sewer overflow (CSO) warning for today.Today's forecast indicates a strong possibility that overflows will occur or have occurred in the past 24 hours.
Individuals should avoid direct contact with water in any of the CSO affected waterways described below. Consumption of or direct contact with sewage-contaminated water could make you sick. Signs are posted along our waterways to identify the City's combined sewer outfalls and areas where contact with water could be hazardous to your health.
The affected combined sewer overflow waterways include:
* St. Joseph River from Coliseum Boulevard to the confluence of the Maumee River.
* St. Marys River from Airport Expressway to the confluence of the Maumee River.
* Maumee River from the confluence of the St. Joseph River and the St. Marys River through the city of New Haven to the Platter Road bridge over the Maumee River in Milan Township.
* Spy Run Creek.
* Avoid direct contact with CSO streams during and for three days (72 hours) after a rain event.
* Alter recreational activities in order to avoid direct water contact.
* If contact does occur with CSO streams, wash your hands immediately, especially prior to eating.
* Use a waterless hand sanitizer at outings that occur near CSO streams.