February 15, 2017 12:32 PM
Verbatim: Shooting Investigation
More The Scoop
- Verbatim: Mayor Henry shows Fort Wayne is a point of destination in annual State of the City address February 15, 2017 1:15 PM
- Verbatim: Shooting Investigation February 15, 2017 12:32 PM
- Verbatim: Combined sewer overflow likely today February 12, 2017 7:17 AM
- Verbatim: Governor Holcomb Statement on US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos February 07, 2017 3:50 PM
- Verbatim: Banks Announces Internship Program in Fort Wayne Office February 07, 2017 10:58 AM
- Verbatim: Latta Statement on Nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court February 01, 2017 9:40 AM
- Verbatim: Historic Reappointment: Castaldi to Continue as County Historian January 30, 2017 9:51 AM
- Local Islamic center condemns refugee ban January 29, 2017 7:33 PM
- Verbatim: 7 Indiana communities awarded Active Living Workshops January 25, 2017 9:45 AM
- Verbatim: Health officials alert Indiana rat owners to possible exposure to Seoul virus from Illinois, Wisconsin facilities January 24, 2017 3:24 PM
- Verbatim: Combined sewer overflow warning today January 23, 2017 5:39 PM
- Verbatim: Arts United announces grant recipients and kicks off annul fund drive January 23, 2017 6:15 AM
The following was released on Wed. Feb. 15, 2017 from the Fort Wayne Police Department:
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Location: BP Gas Station
3610 E. Dupont Road
Victim: David Allen Walters M/19
Fort Wayne (Last Reported Serious Condition)
Arrested: Jailon Gregory Parrish M/19
Fort Wayne
Arrested for Active Warrant
Details:
Fort Wayne police responded to the report of a shooting on the lot of the BP gas station located at 3610 E. Dupont Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night. Once on scene officers observed the victim down on the station’s lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition.
According to investigators the victim and another male (shooter) had communicated earlier in the day agreeing to sell an Xbox which the male (shooter) had for sale. They had agreed to meet on the lot of the BP station to finalize the sale. The victim arrived in a dark Dodge Journey, exited the passenger seat and approached the male (shooter). At some point while discussing the sale the victim grabbed the Xbox from the male (shooter) and ran towards the Dodge Journey. The male (shooter) gave chase, produced a handgun and fired one shot striking the victim. The driver of the Dodge Journey then fled the scene. Officers were later able to locate the Dodge Journey at an address in the 4600 block of Wellington Drive where they arrested Mr. Parrish as he attempted to climb out of a window in the rear of residence there.
The male (shooter) was interviewed by detectives and later released. This investigation is still ongoing with the possibilities of additional charges pending.