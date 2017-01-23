Verbatim: Shooting Investigation

The following was released on Wed. Feb. 15, 2017 from the Fort Wayne Police Department:



Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Time: 9:35 p.m.

Location: BP Gas Station

3610 E. Dupont Road

Victim: David Allen Walters M/19

Fort Wayne (Last Reported Serious Condition)

Arrested: Jailon Gregory Parrish M/19

Fort Wayne

Arrested for Active Warrant

Details:

Fort Wayne police responded to the report of a shooting on the lot of the BP gas station located at 3610 E. Dupont Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night. Once on scene officers observed the victim down on the station’s lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition.



According to investigators the victim and another male (shooter) had communicated earlier in the day agreeing to sell an Xbox which the male (shooter) had for sale. They had agreed to meet on the lot of the BP station to finalize the sale. The victim arrived in a dark Dodge Journey, exited the passenger seat and approached the male (shooter). At some point while discussing the sale the victim grabbed the Xbox from the male (shooter) and ran towards the Dodge Journey. The male (shooter) gave chase, produced a handgun and fired one shot striking the victim. The driver of the Dodge Journey then fled the scene. Officers were later able to locate the Dodge Journey at an address in the 4600 block of Wellington Drive where they arrested Mr. Parrish as he attempted to climb out of a window in the rear of residence there.



The male (shooter) was interviewed by detectives and later released. This investigation is still ongoing with the possibilities of additional charges pending.