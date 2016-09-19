Verbatim: State declares public health emergency for Allen County

More The Scoop
The Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health issued the following news release today:
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (10/06/2016). – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has declared a public health emergency for Allen County, allowing the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health to establish a syringe services program (SSP) in an effort to reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis C.
The Department of Health, including community partners Positive Resource Connection and Park Center, will open the SSP in early November at 519 Oxford Street in Fort Wayne.
The Department of Health is appreciative of its board, the Opiate Task Force, and other community partners who have assisted in the development of an evidence based strategy to begin to address this public health issue as a community. To effectively address a problem of this magnitude requires the engagement and collaboration of the entire community.