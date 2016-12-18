Verbatim: Statement from Senate President Pro Tem David Long on Tera Klutz

The following was released on Monday, Jan. 2, 2016 by Senate President Pro Tem David Long:



Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) made the following statement today on

Governor-elect Eric Holcomb’s selection of Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz to be Indiana’s next Auditor of State:

STATEHOUSE (Jan. 2, 2017) ? “Tera Klutz is an excellent choice to serve as our next State Auditor. I’ve known Tera for many years in her role as Deputy Auditor and then Auditor of Allen County, where she has proven to be a capable and effective public servant. Our state will benefit greatly from her experience and expertise. I look forward to continuing to work with Tera in her new role in the days ahead.”