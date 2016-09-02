Verbatim: Teachers Credit Union Foundation Donates $2,500 to Huntington University

?The following was released on Monday, Sept. 19, 2015 by Huntington University:

Huntington University announced that the Teachers Credit Union Foundation presented the university with a $2,500 check as a lead gift in support of the 2016-17 Forester Fund.

“We are so thankful for TCU’s continued support of Huntington University students. Their generous donation to the Forester Fund directly benefits 92% of our students by providing them with scholarship aid, the HU experience and preparation to impact the world for Christ,” said Marcy Hawkins, director of alumni relations / director of the Forester Fund.

Established in 1994, the TCU Foundation’s mission is to promote financial literacy and empowerment as well as education. Since its inception, the TCU Foundation has awarded nearly $3 million dollars in educational grants, contributions and college scholarships throughout the communities served by TCU. The Foundation also offers member matching initiatives that allow for support of charities that are of special interest to the TCU membership.

“The TCU Foundation was established to become a positive force in the communities served by TCU, said Karol Griffin, executive director of the TCU Foundation. “We are proud to continue partnering with Huntington University and provide another scholarship gift to a deserving student this year.”

Huntington University’s Forester Fund helps nearly 100 percent of HU’s students receive some kind of financial aid for their education. Much of that aid comes in the form of scholarships provided by the Forester Fund. To support HU students with a Forester Fund gift, please visit http://www.fundingforesters.com.