Verbatim: Zeglis leads Manchester University Board of Trustees

The following was released on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from Manchester University:

John D. Zeglis, a founder of the NBA D-League Fort Wayne Mad Ants basketball team, began Jan. 1 as president of the Manchester University Board of Trustees.

The Culver, Ind., resident, is the retired president of AT&T and former chairman and CEO of AT&T Wireless after its IPO and spinoff from AT&T.

“We appreciate the extraordinary leadership skills and knowledge John brings to the board,” said Manchester President Dave McFadden. “His insights and those of Randy Brown have been invaluable as we meet today’s challenges and plan for the years ahead.”

Zeglis replaces Brown, whose term ended Dec. 31. He is managing partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP in Fort Wayne.

The new board president was on the leadership cabinet for the Students First! campaign, which concluded in 2014 and raised $100 million for the University. It blew by that goal, raising $108.7 million a full 18 months ahead of schedule.

Manchester welcomes three alumni to the board in 2017:

S ara Edgerton was previously on the board from 2004 to 2013. She is co-founder and CEO of Community Cancer Care, based in Indianapolis .

James Lambert of Indianapolis is systems administrator at AT&T. He is a longtime supporter of the Alumni of Color Scholarship at Manchester.

Stephen Reid ’73 of Waco, Texas, is a professor of Christianity at Baylor University ’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary .

The Board of Trustees is comprised of 31 members who serve two consecutive five-year terms.

