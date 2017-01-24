More The Scoop
- Verbatim: iAB Financial Bank merger announced February 17, 2017 10:17 AM
- Verbatim: Joint statement from City of Fort Wayne and Allen County on downtown event center February 16, 2017 11:13 AM
- Verbatim: Mayor Henry shows Fort Wayne is a point of destination in annual State of the City address February 15, 2017 1:15 PM
- Verbatim: Shooting Investigation February 15, 2017 12:32 PM
- Verbatim: Combined sewer overflow likely today February 12, 2017 7:17 AM
- Verbatim: Governor Holcomb Statement on US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos February 07, 2017 3:50 PM
- Verbatim: Banks Announces Internship Program in Fort Wayne Office February 07, 2017 10:58 AM
- Verbatim: Latta Statement on Nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court February 01, 2017 9:40 AM
- Verbatim: Historic Reappointment: Castaldi to Continue as County Historian January 30, 2017 9:51 AM
- Local Islamic center condemns refugee ban January 29, 2017 7:33 PM
- Verbatim: 7 Indiana communities awarded Active Living Workshops January 25, 2017 9:45 AM
- Verbatim: Health officials alert Indiana rat owners to possible exposure to Seoul virus from Illinois, Wisconsin facilities January 24, 2017 3:24 PM
Independent Alliance Banks Inc. and First Merchants Corp. issued the following news release today:
FORT WAYNE, IN and MUNCIE, IN, February 17, 2017 – Independent Alliance Banks, Inc. (OTCQX: IALB) (“IAB”), the holding company of iAB Financial Bank, and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) (“First Merchants”) jointly announced today the execution of a definitive agreement whereby IAB will merge with and into First Merchants, and iAB Financial Bank will merge with and into First Merchants Bank.
The merger agreement provides that shareholders of Independent Alliance Banks will have the right to receive 1.6530 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of IAB common stock owned. Based on the closing price of First Merchants’ common stock on February 16, 2017 of $42.10 per share, the implied price of IAB common stock is $69.59 per share. On November 21, 2016, First Merchants purchased 495,112 shares or 12.1% of IAB’s outstanding common stock from an IAB shareholder for $19.8 million in cash.
Based on the closing price of First Merchants’ common stock on February 16, 2017, the transaction value for the remaining shares of common stock, not owned by First Merchants, is approximately $251.3 million.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017, subject to the affirmative vote of IAB shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary considerations. The merger’s strategic highlights include:- Combined assets of $8.3 billion, creating the second largest financial holding company headquartered in Indiana;