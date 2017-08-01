3Rivers plans construction of branch in Kendallville

3Rivers Federal Credit Union on Monday announced plans to invest $1.7 million for a new branch in Kendallville.

The 2,800-square-foot freestanding building will be at 551 W. North St., across from Shepherd's Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, according to a news release. 3Rivers will break ground this summer, and the branch is expected to open in early 2018. It will replace the existing branch at 846 N. Lima Road in Kendallville's Cornerstone Shopping Center.

The new location marks the eighth new branch construction the credit union has invested in during the last five years.

Fort Wayne's Strategic Growth Advisors will oversee the design and construction of the new credit union, which will feature an open concept, with separate rooms for use by business, mortgage and investment services. The branch will also have three drive-thru lanes and an in-wall exterior ATM.

Amy Ballard, branch manager for 3Rivers Kendallville, said in a statement the credit union is excited about the investment.

Founded in 1935, 3Rivers is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative that serves more than 73,000 members with 15 branches and more than 270 employees.