Anytime Fitness site gets up and running

Jim Casaburo has two passions: food and fitness.

His local legacy is secure in the first area. Casaburo grew up working for his father, Tom, who co-founded the Casa Restaurant Group. Since his dad’s retirement, Casaburo and his brother, Tom, have run the popular, four-location chain.

But it’s taken decades – and the right opportunity – for the 50-year-old to venture into the fitness business.

Casaburo has partnered with Rachele Jordan to open an Anytime Fitness franchise in Georgetown Square shopping center on the city’s east side. They plan to open the doors to the renovated 7,108-square-foot gym in time for members to tackle their New Year’s resolutions.

Anytime Fitness has had a fitful track record in Fort Wayne. Four locations run by a former franchisee closed abruptly two years ago.

Local fitness centers are fiercely competitive, with low-priced operators going up against gyms that charge more while promising better results.

Anytime Fitness falls into the latter category. But Jordan, who is also a business coach for the corporation’s franchisees, doesn’t apologize.

“We have a major obesity problem,” the Australia native said, referring to the U.S. “We justify eating out at Applebee’s for $60, but we won’t spend it on our health.”

Reliable results

Jordan’s loyalty to Anytime Fitness is tied to her belief that the company’s founders want to make members healthier. She says some gyms want to collect membership fees but don’t want people to use the facilities.

“We take pride in our member success stories,” she said. “Fitness helps people mentally.”

Casaburo, who played soccer in college, swears by the benefits of exercise.

“The emotional attachment for me is the way that working out helps my ego and my stress,” he said.

Casaburo became an Anytime Fitness member seven years ago, after meeting staff while catering an event to celebrate clients’ success stories.

“The people that were running it were genuinely concerned about my health,” he said. “Previous to that, I was at the YMCA, and I felt like one (of) a million there.”

Jordan originally opened the Georgetown location as a regional manager in 2009. During that stint, she managed three locations, including one in Covington Plaza.

In 2011, she was named manager of the year nationwide and hired by corporate to coach franchisees remotely from her home.

After Jordan left, Planet Fitness moved in two doors away from the Covington Plaza location. Anytime Fitness later relocated to nearby Time Corners.

“The $10 gyms had an effect on us. I think there’s no getting around that,” she said.

Anytime Fitness charges $35 to $40 a month. The range is based on the length of membership commitment, with longer commitments costing less. Discounts are given to members of the military, police force and fire department.

Jordan won’t divulge details – if she knows – about why four Anytime Fitness locations closed in November and December 2014. They were in the Time Corners, Chapel Ridge and Georgetown shopping centers and inside the Anthony Wayne Building downtown.

At that time, a spokesman for the Hastings, Minnesota, company called the closures rare events.

Members of those clubs were allowed to transfer memberships to a neighboring Anytime Fitness. Two locations remained in Fort Wayne in addition to those in surrounding communities.

The downtown location was taken over by Catalyst Fitness, which opened a gym in the 7,000-square-foot space at Clinton and Berry streets in the former Anthony Wayne Building.

Jason Minich, Catalyst Fitness owner, said the gym became the 10-year-old company’s first venture into selling memberships. Previously, staff worked with personal training clients on an individual basis. The business is thriving.

The local company last month opened a second location, a 6,000-square-foot gym at 2488 Getz Road. It, too, operates on a membership basis.

Minich is more focused on quality than quantity when it comes to adding clients. If a member hasn’t shown up for a while, staff will call and encourage the individual to come in – or cancel the membership.

“We don’t want people to pay for something they’re not using,” Minich said.

Although Anytime Fitness and Planet Fitness are competitors for Catalyst Fitness, Minich doesn’t look at them that way. He sees his untapped market as the thousands of local people who don’t exercise on a regular basis.

Shake it off

Among those who are gym members, some might have lasting hard feelings left by the sudden closings of previous Anytime Fitness locations. Jordan and Casaburo want to shake off any negative association.

They replaced the abandoned machines with all new models, including Life Fitness brand cardio machines and Hammer strength equipment. The partners also designated an area where TRX suspension straps hang from the ceiling.

The treadmills allow customers to compete with anyone at any time. The members, who don’t have to work out simultaneously, log in and the equipment uses streaming video to track speed side-by-side on a display screen.

Casaburo acknowledged the area’s abundant fitness competition.

“Word-of-mouth will help consumers understand what makes this gym different,” he said.

Up-to-date technology is just one piece of the puzzle.

The owners want members to buy packages for extra staff support to reach their goals.

The gym will offer personal training sessions shared by several members. This is the first for Anytime Fitness locally but not the first nationally.

“It’s more fun, more affordable and (members) can get results,” Jordan said. “That’s important because half the reason gyms fail is because people don’t get results.”

Typically, disappointed members are the ones who might regularly walk on a treadmill but don’t follow a specific program.

The chain, like several of its competitors, caters to people with demanding schedules. It offers 24-hour access to its facilities, seven days a week. Members receive a key fob that allows them nighttime access. After 30 days, they get access to Anytime Fitness locations worldwide.

For members who can’t afford separate training, the gym offers a 30-day get-started plan that allows members to work with trainers, who demonstrate equipment, do a fitness consultation and create a workout schedule with realistic recommendations.

Trainers even place follow-up calls to check on members’ progress. It’s those touches that Jordan believes give her gym more of a family feel.

“We want to out-care the competition in the community,” she said.

Casaburo thinks they can pull it off.

Although the details are different, he believes restaurant experience will translate nicely to the workout world.

“Where we’re different is the relationships,” he said. “Business success just comes down to going above and beyond to take care of customers.”

