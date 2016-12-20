Area joblessness inches up

Fort Wayne MSA’s jobless rate crept up 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent in November from October, according to data the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released Monday.

Compared with the same time last year, the rate declined by 0.6 percentage point from 4.2 percent. Officials say same-month comparisons are the most accurate because they eliminate seasonal fluctuations.

The data show more than 4,500 additional people were working last month than a year ago, reflecting a stronger local economy.

Fort Wayne’s metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The uptick was driven by a decline of 982 people in the local MSA’s workforce combined with a decline of 1,175 people with jobs. As a result, 193 more people were unemployed for a total of 7,797.

Allen County saw northeast Indiana’s highest jobless rate at 3.7 percent. Adams County saw the lowest at 3.0 percent.

Indiana’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent was unchanged from October. The corresponding national rate was 4.4 percent last month and 4.8 percent in October.

After adjustments for seasonal variations, the state rate was 4.2 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage point, and the national rate was 4.6 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point.

Valerie Richardson, research associate at IPFW’s Community Research Institute, noted that the number of people in northeast Indiana’s labor force peaked at almost 410,000 in the middle of this year before dropping below 400,000 for the 11-county region.

Although some of her colleagues have described it as labor force growth hitting a wall, Richardson offers a more optimistic view.

“Maybe that is at least a temporary truth, but it is not necessarily bad news,” she said in an email. “We are sitting at practically full employment.”

There is no widely accepted magic number for “full employment,” but experts say the jobless number will never be zero because it includes recent college graduates, spouses who follow their mates to a new city, and others in transition.

Increasing the region’s labor force in coming years will rely heavily on attracting people to move here and persuading existing residents to stay, Richardson said, echoing the philosophy of economic development officials working on the Road to One Million plan to increase the population by investing in quality-of-life projects.

