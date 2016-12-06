Bill aids small businesses

Legislation to improve federal contracting opportunities for small businesses appears close to passage in Congress, which has included the measures in a defense spending bill for the current fiscal year.

The legislation requires officials at federal agencies to step up their efforts to award contracts and subcontracts to small businesses. It requires reviews of proposed contracts to determine whether more can be done to make opportunities available to small companies.

Small business contracts have been an issue for years because of concerns that agencies award contracts to large companies, which do not in turn provide enough subcontracts to smaller companies.

The small business committees in both the House and the Senate have also advocated that small companies be given more chances to be primary contractors.

Additionally, the spending bill contains provisions for Small Business Development Centers to give owners help in preventing hacking and other cyberattacks. The development centers are government-sponsored hubs located around the country, many on college campuses, which give free advice and training to small businesses.

The bill also includes a five-year spending authorization for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. These programs create opportunities for technology companies to do research and development for the government, and in some cases, sell the technology they develop to others.

Congress is following its pattern of the past few years of including contracting legislation in defense spending bills.

The House and Senate are working out their differences on the overall bill.