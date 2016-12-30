Cable cuts likely to fuel more mergers

At the end of 2016, a big question hangs over the TV industry: What if Jeff Bewkes is right?

One of the best-positioned media giants, Bewkes’ Time Warner had it all: news and sports to attract live audiences, a foothold in new online TV services, and HBO, a profit machine and critical darling. Yet his decision to sell to AT&T this year for $85.4 billion could be a tipping point.

If Time Warner’s chief executive officer doesn’t see a future for the owner of CNN and TNT as a standalone company, why should anyone else?

“Everyone else should be very scared of the implications of this,” said Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG Research. “This is absolutely a warning sign for every other media company that the business is changing.”

Next year, other programmers will be forced to consider whether to merge with competitors or distributors like AT&T, the largest U.S. pay-TV operator. Network owners are under growing pressure as they lose customers to online services like Netflix. While about 98 million homes still get pay TV, the industry lost about a million subscribers in 2016, and almost no channel was untouched. Even popular sports like the NFL – the glue holding the cable bundle together – lost viewers.

Channel owners are betting new online TV services like DirecTV Now, Dish Network Corp.’s Sling TV and an upcoming service from Hulu will stem the bleeding. Starting as low as $20 a month, they offer a low-cost alternative to the typical $85-a-month cable bill.

Yet going it alone looks like a risky alternative. No one knows whether “skinny bundles” will catch on, and not every channel can be included. If slimmer TV services become popular, smaller networks could lose out.

At a media conference in June, Steve Burke, CEO of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, said, “We have channels that are vulnerable” in a skinny-bundle world and suggested he may give up on some to focus on more popular networks like USA.

“We own two channels or three channels that don’t make a lot of money, that we are constantly going back to cable and satellite companies and saying we want more money,” Burke said.

“I would rather if we can get an extra dime from Dish, I’d rather have it on USA than have it on our channel that really isn’t getting traction with consumers.”

This month, AT&T dropped the Esquire Network, a joint venture between NBCUniversal and Hearst, cutting the channel from 15 million households.

Cable channels were fighting for survival even before online services threatened to unravel the TV bundle. Pay-TV providers like AT&T and Charter Communications Inc. have gotten bigger through mergers and are using their size to squeeze networks for lower rates or kicking them off their services if they don’t comply.

“Either you are live and large, or dead,” said Michael Nathanson, an analyst at MoffettNathanson.