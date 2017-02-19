Construction expo returns

If you go What: Construction World Expo Who: For residential and commercial contractors When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; a job fair is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday Cost: $9 at the door, which includes a drink ticket and tool coupons; free to BCA members. For more information, including cost: www.constructionworldexpo.org/

When it comes to vendors, expect 100 plus.

They’ll spread out over 65,000 square feet at Memorial Coliseum for two days this week.

After a six-year hiatus, what’s being billed as the Midwest’s Largest Construction World Expo is making a return. More than 6,000 people are expected to attend.

“It’s a good-sized trade show,” said Dan O’Connell, president and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne, the local tourism bureau. “It’s not as large as some of the youth sports tournaments in our community. It’s not as large as some of the shows, like the farm trade show, but it’s a substantial piece of business.”

The bureau expects the expo will lead to at least $250,000 in new spending, such as hotel stays and businesses entertaining clients at restaurant meals. The costs of putting on an event, such as ordering carpeting, technology, supplies and equipment, building rental and labor also factor in, O’Connell said. Visit Fort Wayne also projects the economic impact will include more than $15,000 in state taxes and more than $20,000 in local taxes from expo-related business and expenses.

The local Building Contractors Association, or BCA, organized an expo for 34 years before pulling back.

Lori Harvey, the association’s executive director, said the expo became too time-consuming for a small staff. One of its three employees is part time. The event averaged 6,000 in attendance.

“We are, No. 1, a professional trade association for commercial and industrial builders in northeast Indiana,” Harvey said. “We wanted to get back to the basics of serving our members. … It was really just a strategic shift of our board of directors.”

The BCA, celebrating its 100th year, has 282 members, including 95 commercial contractors that do business in northeast Indiana. It has seven committees, including those focused on safety, on workforce development and education.

Various courses and seminars to keep members apprised of changes, trends and standards including meeting safety requirements.

Coliseum Productions of Indianapolis, which has provided logistics and management for 3,000 events in 250 cities, is organizing the expo. It has also managed the Allen County Fair and the Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show.

The BCA has served as a resource for the construction expo, including sharing its membership listing and suggesting timely topics for expo presenters, to help Coliseum Productions market the event, Harvey said.

Ron Roberts is president of Schmidt Electric in Fort Wayne, and president of the association’s board of directors. He looks forward to the show’s return.

“It’s a great networking event not only for the contractors to visit with each other, but to see the latest and greatest equipment and whose selling it but allows them to show off their services,” Roberts said.

Schaefer’s Indiana Turf, a fourth-generation, family owned business, is one of the expo’s sponsors. Owner Ryan Schaefer expects the exposure will help the residential and commercial lawn and power equipment business build sales and expand its contact base.

Schaefer’s will run a tool belt Olympics – a competition to build a bench in 60 seconds – and have two or three construction vehicles, or UTVs, on site. Schaefer said the 94-year-old business is trying something new – it hasn’t participated in past expos – and plans to “make some noise in the Coliseum.”

“Any show is good publicity as far as putting our name out there,” Schaefer said.

David Marquart of Coliseum Productions said most shows focus on individual trades, rather than generally for anyone with commercial or residential construction interests.

“We’ve advertised out probably 150 miles, so we’re trying to make it more of a regional trade show,” he said.

The expo includes a “Wounded Warrior” outreach project in which a veteran has been selected to have a ramp installed and doors at his home widened to make it more wheelchair friendly. Expo workers will “convoy some construction workers out to his house and get the work done,” Marquart said.

“Every show we do we try to do a community outreach sort of program.”

lisagreen@jg.net