Delta profits fall 4% over lower fares, high salaries

NEW YORK – Lower airfares and rising salaries are putting a squeeze on Delta Air Lines.

Luckily for the airline, the price of jet fuel remains cheap and the Atlanta-based carrier was able to report Thursday a third-quarter profit of $1.26 billion, down 4 percent from the same period last year.

Summer is typically the strongest period for U.S. airlines and Delta’s earnings could signal an end of an extraordinary run of record profits for the industry. The issue is that this era of cheap fuel isn’t going to last forever.

Delta – which is the first major U.S. airline to report earnings – paid $1.50 for each gallon of jet fuel in the quarter, down from $1.89 during the same period last year.

An oil refinery owned by Delta in Pennsylvania lost $45 million in the quarter, yet possession of the facility gives the airline a 3-cents-per-gallon fuel advantage over competitors.

Every penny per gallon saved adds up with the airline consuming 1.1 billion gallons of fuel during the quarter. Delta warned in its earnings release that, for the first time in several years, year-over-year fuel prices will be higher in the next quarter.

After posting more than $56 billion in industry profits since 2010, U.S. airlines are now struggling with too many seats in the sky, lower airfares and increased costs for most non-fuel expenses including salaries and payments for new aircraft.