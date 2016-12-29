Drug companies were S&P losers

NEW YORK – In a solid year for stocks, graphics processor maker Nvidia stood far above its peers on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

The company’s stock more than tripled for the year, but it was far from the only company that made a notable move. Goldman Sachs helped a rally in financial companies and Caterpillar contributed to an industrial boom on Wall Street, while drug companies like Mylan suffered big drops.

Chip, chip hooray

Nvidia’s stock jumped after each of its quarterly earnings reports, and the company was part of the big technology rally over the summer. Shares rose further in September when Nvidia said it will work with Baidu, a Chinese e-commerce company, to develop an autonomous driving system.

Nvidia was also one of the biggest winners on the S&P 500 in 2015. Its shares ended 2012 at about $12 and traded above $110 at the end of 2016.

Drug stocks in pain

Five of the 10 largest losses on the S&P 500 went to drug companies. Endo International, the maker of Percocet, plunged 74 percent and reached 13-year lows.

In February, the Irish drug and medical device maker said it will set aside $834 million to cover costs from possible product liability lawsuits related to its vaginal mesh implants, which have been linked to thousands of injuries. It also said it will wind down its Astora women’s health unit. In May it disclosed a government inquiry into its relationships with pharmacy benefits management companies and also slashed its guidance.

Many drug companies weakened as investors wondered if the federal government will take steps to reduce drug prices.

Oh, Mylan

Dutch drugmaker Mylan sank 30 percent in an eventful year. First the company fended off a $40 billion buyout offer from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries because it wanted to buy Perrigo, an Irish firm that makes drugs and ingredients. But Perrigo shareholders never warmed to Mylan’s offers.

Later, Mylan became the target of public and Congressional ire over repeated price increases on its EpiPen shot. Ultimately all three companies saw their stock prices suffer. Perrigo finished the year down 41 percent and Teva plunged 45 percent.

Good as Goldman

Goldman Sachs led a gigantic rally in bank stocks after Donald Trump was elected president. Investors bid up bank stocks after the vote because they expect rising interest rates, more government borrowing and faster economic growth as well as looser regulation that could help profits.

Bank stocks far outperformed the broader market and Goldman made some of the biggest gains. The stock neared all-time highs in December and finished the year up 34 percent. Goldman has contributed about one-fourth of the Dow’s gain since the election.

If that weren’t enough, three men with links to the firm will take top roles in Trump’s administration: his choices for senior adviser, Treasury secretary and head of the National Economic Council are all Goldman alumni.

Hungry Caterpillar

Caterpillar, one of the smallest companies on the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average, had a better year than any other Dow component as it rose 39 percent.

The construction and mining equipment maker recovered from a deep funk early in the year as investors thought a fast-weakening Chinese economy might hurt sales in a key market. But the stock recovered as signs came in that the U.S. and China were doing better than many had feared.

When Trump was elected, investors bid up the shares even further as they expected Caterpillar to benefit from faster economic growth thanks to spending on construction and infrastructure.

Metal mania

The price of gold rose 7 percent and copper jumped 18 percent. The price of gold jumped at the start of the year as investors feared for the health of the global economy. That didn’t cancel the losses from the years before, but it was a relief for metals companies.

Gold producer Newmont Mining, which had seen its shares fall five years in a row, rebounded 81 percent. But after a big rally in the first half of the year, prices slumped as investors regained confidence in the U.S. economy.

That confidence, and the hope that Trump will help encourage more economic growth, led to a big surge in copper prices in October and November. Gold and copper producer Freeport-McMoRan doubled in value for the year.