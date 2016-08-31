EU: Apple owes back taxes

European authorities ruled on Tuesday that Apple struck a sweetheart deal with Ireland that allowed the tech giant to underpay its taxes by more than $14.5 billion over more than a 10-year period.

Apple runs its European operations from Ireland, which has a 12.5 percent corporate tax rate. But its agreement with the Irish government allowed Apple to pay a tax rate of just 1 percent or even less – .0005 percent, in some years – according to the European Commission, which launched an investigation into Apple’s tax strategies in 2014.

Apple must now repay those taxes, the commission ruled.

“The Commission’s investigation concluded that Ireland granted illegal tax benefits to Apple, which enabled it to pay substantially less tax than other businesses over many years,” European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said in a statement from Brussels. “Member States cannot give tax benefits to selected companies. This is illegal under EU state aid rules.”

Both Apple and Ireland said they would appeal.

“Apple follows the law and pays all of the taxes we owe wherever we operate,” the company said in a statement.

The company also took aim at the EU move as having a “profound and harmful effect on investment and job creation in Europe.”

“The European Commission has launched an effort to rewrite Apple’s history in Europe, ignore Ireland’s tax laws and upend the international tax system in the process,” the Cupertino, California-based company said.

In Dublin, Ireland’s finance minister, Michael Noonan, denied that the country sidestepped EU tax rules and vowed to challenge the decision – raising yet another potential flash point between Brussels and member states over the reach of regulations and oversight.

Such questions helped tip the scales in Britain in June’s vote to leave the 28-nation bloc, and have complicated transatlantic trade talks.