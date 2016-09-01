Facebook adds 'instant video' option to texts in Messenger

NEW YORK – Facebook is adding an "instant video" feature to text messages within its Messenger app. This means users can send each other videos while they are texting in the app, in case words are not quite enough.

This is different from video calls, which have been available in Messenger since 2015. The latest feature is for those times when you don't necessarily want to make a full-fledged video call, but find that a photo or text won't do. Maybe you're walking by a prolific street performer and want to share a video with a friend you're texting, or share a baby giggle with your partner.

To send instant video, both you and the recipient have to have Messenger open. Tap on the video icon to start sharing real-time video.