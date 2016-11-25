Fallout of bank scandal widens

NEW YORK – Federal regulators are moving to make it more difficult for Wells Fargo to make executive changes or give departing executives departure packages known as “golden parachutes,” the latest signal that the San Francisco bank will be grappling with the fallout from a sales scandal for months to come.

The move by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency caught Wells Fargo executives by surprise. It comes after the bank had already reached a $184 million settlement in September with regulators, including the OCC, after acknowledging that it had fired thousands of employees for opening checking accounts and credit cards customers didn’t ask for in order to meet sales goals.

Such so-called enforcement actions can trigger new restrictions on a bank’s operations. But the OCC has typically waived those restrictions and it did so again when it initially reached a settlement with Wells Fargo.

In a brief notice late Nov. 18, the OCC said it has now changed its mind.

The agency informed the bank that it has “revoked provisions of the enforcement documents that provided relief from specific requirements and limitations regarding rules, policies, and procedures for corporate activities,” the OCC said in a statement.

As a result, Wells Fargo will be required to get agency approval for changes in directors and senior executive officers, and for any golden parachute payments, the OCC said.

An OCC spokesman declined to comment on why the agency decided to rescind its decision to waive the restrictions. Its action comes as the bank and regulators continue to face criticism from angry lawmakers.

Wells Fargo, which saw customers opened 44 percent fewer accounts last month, said it would continue to cooperate with its regulators.