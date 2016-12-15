Fed's hike won't make long-term loans pricier

Quick take Wednesday’s action: The Federal Reserve said it’s raising its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a still-low range of 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent. Previous action: The Fed had most recently raised the rate last December from a record low near zero set during the 2008 financial crisis.

WASHINGTON – If you’re about to buy a home, shop for a car or borrow for college, the pros have some advice: Go ahead.

The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to slightly raise its key interest rate, advisers say, should have little effect on mortgages or auto and student loans. The Fed doesn’t directly affect those rates, at least not in the short run. Nor should the economy’s health be much affected.

That said, rates on some other loans – notably credit cards, home equity loans and adjustable-rate mortgages – will likely rise soon, though only modestly. Those rates are based on benchmarks like banks’ prime rate, which moves in tandem with the Fed’s key rate.

Mortgage rates have been surging, for reasons that have little to do with the Fed. Rather, Donald Trump’s election as president – with his pledge to slash taxes, loosen regulations and increase infrastructure spending – has raised the prospect of faster economic growth and inflation.

In response, the rate on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has jumped about half a percentage point. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the 10-year Treasury. The average rate on a 30-year fixed home loan is up nearly in lockstep with the 10-year Treasury – to about 4.1 percent from 3.5 percent.

“The Fed isn’t what’s influencing mortgage rates right now,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

Next year, if the economy picks up as predicted, the Fed might accelerate its rate hikes. That would be cause for consumers to consider paring short-term debt, like adjustable-rate loans and credit cards. Shorter-term consumer rates are most affected by the Fed.

But longer-term rates are influenced by factors beyond the Fed. Since Trump’s election, investors have sent stock prices up and demanded higher bond yields. The markets appear to expect Trump to get Congress to enact steep tax cuts, a huge spending package to upgrade infrastructure and a softening of regulations in banking, energy and other sectors.

If Trump’s program stalls and investors foresee less inflation and growth, the 10-year yield – and mortgage rates – could end up declining. Also, the dollar has surged on expectations of higher growth and interest rates. That makes U.S. goods costlier for foreigners and could slow the economy.

“Just because the Fed’s raising short-term rates doesn’t mean long-term rates are going up,” ­McBride says.