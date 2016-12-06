High court sides with Samsung in patent dispute with Apple

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is siding with smartphone maker Samsung in its high-profile patent dispute with Apple over design of the iPhone.

The justices on Tuesday threw out a $399 million judgment against Samsung for copying parts of the iPhone's patented design. The court said Samsung may not be required to pay all the profits it earned from 11 phone models because the features at issue are only a tiny part of the devices.

The case now returns to a lower court for further proceeding in the case.