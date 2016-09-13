Hirings in state trailing off

At a glance The Manpower Employment Outlook Survey lists the following locations as the strongest and weakest for hiring in the fourth quarter: Strongest • Hawaii • Tennessee • Utah • Montana • Florida • Arizona Weakest • Alaska • New Jersey • Wyoming • Puerto Rico • Indiana Source: Manpower

Indiana’s job market will cool down in the fourth quarter, becoming one of the weakest in the nation, according to survey results being released today by Manpower.

Although 16 percent of respondents plan to increase staff levels in the three-month period beginning Oct. 1, another 11 percent plan to reduce workforces. That results in a net employment outlook of 5 percent, according to the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

That’s a fraction of the 25 percent net employment outlook recorded for last year’s fourth quarter. This year’s third-quarter response was also stronger at 19 percent.

Manpower’s quarterly survey of more than 11,000 employers in the United States includes reports specifically for the Indianapolis market and the parts of the state bordering Chicago; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cincinnati. However, the survey doesn’t generate a report for Fort Wayne.

The net employment outlook for Indianapolis is 7 percent.

Carla Hanson, Manpower’s northeast Indiana area manager, described the Fort Wayne labor market as “very competitive” and an “employees’ market.”

“There is definitely a war for talent in the area, we continue to see companies increase pay rates in efforts to both attract and retain talent,” she said in an email.

Nationally, hiring is expected to increase to 18 percent, when adjusted to remove seasonal variations. That figure would match the rate from a year ago and is slightly stronger than the third quarter’s 15 percent.

“While employers are looking to grow their workforces, many are challenged to find candidates with the right skills,” Kip Wright, Manpower’s senior vice president, said in a statement. “As the hiring outlook continues to improve, attracting and retaining skilled talent will become even more difficult.”

Information technology and engineering are among the industries experiencing the most challenges, Wright said.

The survey divides industries into 13 sectors, each of which is planning to add jobs. Leisure and hospitality reported the strongest hiring demand with 30 percent of firms planning to add jobs. That was followed by wholesale and retail trade (22 percent); transportation and utilities (20 percent); and professional and business services (17 percent).

Among lures employers use to attract top talent are company culture and pay rate, Hanson said.

“Skilled trades continues to be an area of desperate need, not only in Fort Wayne, but throughout the country,” she said.

Although plumbers, electricians, carpenters and other skilled-trades workers can move among various job sites, Hanson said, they prefer permanent placement with one employer.

