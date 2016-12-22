December 22, 2016 8:25 AM
Ikea OKs 'tentative settlement' in fatal dresser tip over
Associated Press
Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz said today "it would be inappropriate to comment," adding the settlement was pending a U.S. court approval. She referred to its U.S. division for further questions.
The Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock & Dodig LLP that represented the families of killed toddlers had announced a $50 million settlement with Ikea.
The separate accidents took place in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from the MALM line.
In June, Ikea recalled some 8 million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the United States.