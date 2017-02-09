Industrial real estate market continues growth

The industrial real estate market continued its growth streak last year with more than 1.8 million square feet of new construction, according to a survey the Zacher Co. released Thursday.

The vacancy rate at the beginning of this year was 5.11 percent, representing 5,438,963 square feet of vacant space, a slight decrease from 5.25 percent or 5,494,987 square feet at the beginning of 2016, Zacher said.

The 2017 Northeast Indiana Industrial Market Survey is based on data from multiple sources, including major listing services and brokers' listing information on websites. The data is adjusted annually based on changes including new construction and demolition.

New construction of 1,883,646 last year was down sharply from 2,871,949 in 2015, but the seventh consecutive year of gains.

