Jewelers quickly can tell fakes from real

Pete Springer is a seasoned jeweler, so he can quickly distinguish between a diamond and a cubic zirconia.

When it comes to man-made diamonds versus those that are mined, it might take a closer inspection to differentiate.

Springer Jewelers doesn’t carry man-made diamonds. Springer said the business his grandfather started 85 years ago doesn’t get many inquiries about them.

“It’s a niche market,” Springer said, although if someone were interested, he could get what he wanted “the next day.”

Fort Wayne-area residents interested in man-made diamond options can find some of the sparkly jewels at Bradley Gough Diamonds.

Brad Gough, who has been in the jewelry business since 1978, said man-made or “lab-created” diamonds can be “absolutely beautiful.”

Gough declined to say what percentage of sales are lab-created diamonds but said interest is growing.

“The important thing is that (customers) deal with a reputable dealer that discloses the difference” between the diamonds, he said.

Fairfield’s Rare Coins and Jewelry said the best gauge is a certificate that comes with diamonds.

Gemological Institute of America is one of the most respected for assessing authenticity, Jim Fairfield, owner of Fairfield’s jewelry said.

Fairfield said he doesn’t sense much interest – or awareness – by local consumers of lab-created diamonds. Even when looking at certificates, consumers should be conscientious, because some certificates could be fake.

“It’s not uncommon,” Fairfield said, “for people to come in with what people think is a diamond and unfortunately we have to give them the bad news that it is a synthetic or a man-made; never a fun job.”

