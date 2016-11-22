Jobless rate at 16-year low

Northeast Indiana’s unemployment rate hit a 16-year low last month, according to data the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released on Monday.

The tightening labor market could fuel competition for skilled employees and result in higher average wages in the region, which is good for workers. But it also could dampen business growth, which would be bad.

The Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area reported a 3.5 percent jobless rate for October, that’s 0.3 percentage point lower than the September rate and 0.5 percentage point lower than the rate recorded in October 2015.

The local MSA includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The MSA added 4,361 people to its labor force in the past 12 months to reach 216,739. The number of people working increased by 5,185 to 209,133, and the number looking for work declined by 824 to 7,606 in October.

Such low unemployment rates haven’t been recorded in this area since 2000, said Valerie Richardson, research associate at IPFW’s Community Research Institute. The combined rate for a nine-county area of northeast Indiana was 3.4 percent.

Conventional wisdom says that lower unemployment rates spark higher salaries while constraining business expansion, based on the fact that employers can’t add 200 jobs if they can’t find 200 people to hire.

But the region’s aggressive economic development efforts will likely offset those constraints by attracting young, talented workers and retaining skilled residents, Richardson said in an email.

She cited efforts including the Regional Cities Initiative, development of Fort Wayne’s downtown and riverfront development plans. By making northeast Indiana a more dynamic region, officials are hoping that more people will choose to live here. A robust, educated workforce will help attract more employers, economic development officials say.

Businesses can also find ways to grow without relying as heavily on workers by investing in technology, Richardson said.

“I went to a hotel not too long ago, and I could check in and get my key using a touch screen,” she said. “Will other companies develop other production options that reduce manpower?”

The Fort Wayne MSA’s unemployment rate of 3.5 percent was more than a full percentage point below the national rate of 4.7 percent in October. The state’s rate was 3.9 percent.

State and national data are adjusted for seasonal variations in hiring. The county and MSA data are not because officials say the samples are too small to make accurate calculations.

Indiana’s adjusted jobless rate was 4.4 percent. The national adjusted rate was 4.9 percent.

