Local dairy plant to grow

A local farmer-owner cooperative will invest $8.7 million to expand its processing plant and create up to eight new jobs over the next three years, state and local officials announced Friday.

Prairie Farms Dairy last month requested rezoning for one acre at its 3400 Lima Road plant to allow a 22,500-square-foot building addition. The company employs 117 there.

More than 600 Midwest farms contribute milk to Prairie Farms Dairy, which now distributes products to more than 30 percent of the country.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. filled in some of the blanks left unanswered with simultaneous news releases Friday.

The building expansion will house new processing tanks and systems, production equipment, packaging lines, a cooler and a dry storage warehouse.

The cooperative also will expand its distribution area to stretch from coast to coast and include Central America, plant general manager Chuck McQuaig said in a statement.

Construction is expected to begin in April and take about 18 months.

The IEDC and local ­sources have offered the cooperative an economic incentives package worth $611,279. The total includes the estimated value of tax breaks on the real estate and equipment.

sslater@jg.net