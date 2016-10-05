Lutheran's standalone ER ready

Lutheran Health Network plans to open its free-standing emergency department in Fort Wayne next Tuesday.

The network in September last year announced plans to invest $10 million, including a long-term lease, in a freestanding emergency room in Statewood Plaza at the northwest corner of Coliseum and State boulevards. Most emergency rooms are connected to a hospital.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Statewood Plaza. The public will be able to visit the ER during an open house from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The development of this facility is our acknowledgment that patients prefer to receive quality health care delivered on their terms – efficiently and conveniently,” said Brian Bauer, Lutheran’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

“The site at the intersection of Coliseum and State was chosen based on the easy access it provides for area residents and businesses,” Lutheran said in a news release. “Thousands of patients in the adjoining ZIP codes already seek care at other LHN ERs in Allen County each year.”

Lutheran said the new ER will include board-certified ER physicians and ER-trained nurses; 24/7 imaging services such as digital X-ray, CT and ultrasound; and 24/7 lab services. A Lutheran EMS unit will also be positioned around the clock, and the ambulance bay is equipped for Lutheran and independent EMS units.

Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that the development is exciting because it represents “innovative delivery of services and expanded options.”

The 8,911-square-foot Lutheran ER Statewood project involved renovating 5,380 square feet of vacant space at 3929 E. State Blvd., and building 3,531 square feet of new construction toward Coliseum.

The emergency department includes a large triage room, five general treatment rooms, a major exam room, an airborne isolation room and a decontamination area.

Parkview Health in April opened a new emergency room in Warsaw on what it announced last year as a $20 million campus with medical offices but no inpatient beds.

A Parkview Health spokeswoman said in an email response Tuesday that the organization is not planning any standalone ERs in Fort Wayne/Allen County at this time.

lisagreen@jg.net