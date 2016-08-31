MedPro opening expanded office

In the past 2-1/2 years, Medical Protective has added 225 positions, increasing its national workforce by almost 50 percent.

Now, the Fort Wayne-based insurer has built a bigger home office to accommodate some of those workers.

MedPro and city officials will cut a ribbon today to officially open a 10,800-square-foot building addition on the insurer’s 40-acre, north-side campus.

Mayor Tom Henry is scheduled to speak at the 4 p.m. ceremony.

The new $4.3 million office space includes 84 work stations, two conference rooms and brings the sprawling, white brick complex’s total to 138,000 square feet.

The company’s total employment is 710, including 389 who work locally.

MedPro has shifted its focus in recent years as the health care industry has consolidated, spokesman Andrew Booth said.

Instead of primarily insuring individual doctors and dentists, the company now writes policies for entire health care networks. It also offers cyber insurance policies, he said.

MedPro, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has more than 200,000 clients and collects more than $1 billion in annual premiums.

Tim Kenesey, MedPro’s president and CEO, said the 117-year-old company is proud to call the Summit City home.

“As we further strengthen our position as the nation’s leading health care liability insurer and continue our expansion globally, both Fort Wayne and the state of Indiana provide an excellent environment for business and employee growth as well as expanded customer solutions,” he said in a statement.

The insurer is writing policies for health care providers in the United Kingdom and France and is preparing to enter the Singapore market, Booth said.

MedPro has 47 open jobs, including actuary, claims, finance, legal, underwriting and sales positions. Salaries range from $35,000 to $100,000, depending on experience.

Employee benefits include on-site cafeteria, fitness center and walking trails.

sslater@jg.net