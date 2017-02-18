Muncie bank to buy iAB parent

At a glance Before First Merchants Corp.’s acquisition of Independent Alliance Banks Inc., each has the following: iAB • $1.1 billion in assets • 19 branches and offices • $10.2 million in 2016 earnings First Merchants • $7.2 billion in assets • 96 branches and offices • $81.1 million in 2016 earnings

Another Fort Wayne bank is being swallowed.

Independent Alliance Banks Inc., the holding company of iAB Financial Bank, is being acquired by First Merchants Corp. of Muncie in a deal worth about $250 million, officials announced Friday.

First Merchants, which is about seven times larger than iAB, previously acquired 12.1 percent of iAB’s stock late last year for $19.8 million in cash.

It’s unclear how many local jobs could be lost in the consolidation of back-office operations. But because the deal expands First Merchants’ footprint, existing iAB branches will likely remain open.

Karen Cameron, iAB’s executive vice president, said in an email that some operations will stay in Fort Wayne, which will become one of First Merchants’ regional headquarters.

William Thatcher III, who is now executive vice president and chief operating officer, will become regional president. Mike Marhenke, president and CEO, has been asked to remain with the company in an undisclosed position. Other fates, including Cameron’s, have not been announced.

Pending approval by iAB shareholders and banking regulators, the deal is expected to close in July or soon after. First Merchants’ officials expect to integrate iAB’s operations into its system in early November.

Independent Alliance Banks formed in 2005 as the holding company for Grabill Bank and MarkleBank. The former rivals officially merged in 2012 to create iAB, which ranked fifth last year in deposit market share for the Fort Wayne MSA. The metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

Since 2000, First Merchants has acquired 10 banks, not including iAB and another pending deal. Of those, iAB is the second-largest takeover target in terms of assets.

Following the merger, First Merchants will operate branches in 31 Indiana counties, two Ohio counties and two Michigan counties.

Jim Marcuccilli, STAR’s president & CEO, said any time a financial institution is sold, the market’s other competitors have an opportunity to woo away dissatisfied customers.

STAR, which ranked sixth last year in market share, also has the advantage of being the only Fort Wayne bank now that both iAB and the former Tower Bank will be run by executives outside the city. Tower was acquired by Evansville’s Old National Bancorp for about $110 million three years ago.

“Obviously,” Marcuccilli said, “we’ll continue to talk about local decision-making” in STAR’s marketing campaigns.

sslater@jg.net