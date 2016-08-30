Mylan changes stance on generics

What a difference a decade makes at Mylan.

In 2006, the drugmaker’s chief executive officer Heather Bresch said that “authorized generics” – like the one her company is now introducing for EpiPen after an outcry over the drug’s price – were a grave threat to the generic drug industry and hurt consumers.

Bresch, who was Mylan’s vice president of corporate development at the time, asked Congress in July 2006 to curb brand-name drugmakers’ practice of selling unbranded versions of their own medicines to thwart generic competition. She called the strategy “the single greatest threat to the generic industry going forward.”

Mylan on Monday said it was introducing an authorized generic version of EpiPen, its allergy shot, after being criticized for raising the price of the product since acquiring it. The authorized generic will cost $300, compared with the about $600 price of the brand version.

“The generic pharmaceutical industry has changed dramatically in the last decade,” said Nina Devlin, a Mylan spokeswoman. After losing a fight against the practice, “authorized generics are now an established part of this highly competitive industry and we are participating in the industry as it exists today.”

Mylan’s business model has changed since then, too. It acquired the rights to EpiPen in 2007, shifting the company from one almost entirely focused on generic drugs to the manager of the biggest brand-name product in the epinephrine auto-injector segment.

There are some slight differences between what Mylan is doing now and the practice Bresch decried a decade ago. To push generic drugmakers to get their versions of pricier brand-name products approved, the Food and Drug Administration gives the first generic maker a special 180-day period of exclusivity. During that time, the new generic often sells for a relatively high price, until other generic makers come in and the price drops to a fraction.

Bresch said in 2006 that an authorized generic reduced the incentives for generic drug makers to get their products approved, by making that 180-day period less profitable. Brand companies typically only sell the authorized generics when a true generic enters the market.

While there is currently no generic EpiPen on the market from another drugmaker, having a Mylan version available could undercut the profits of one when or if it does become available. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has filed with the FDA to bring such a product to market, though Teva said in February that it had been rejected.