New roll-away issue probed

DETROIT – The U.S. auto safety agency has opened an investigation into complaints that an additional 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park, a problem similar to the one being blamed in the death of “Star Trek” actor Anton Yelchin.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers Fiat Chrysler’s top-selling vehicle, the Ram 1500 pickup, from the 2013 to 2016 model years, as well as the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango SUV.

The roll-away complaints are similar to those that prompted the recall of 1.1 million Jeep Grand Cherokees and other vehicles this year, although those vehicles have different shifters.

Yelchin, 27, known for playing Chekov in the film series, died in June after his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee pinned him against a mailbox pillar and security fence at his home in Los Angeles. His Jeep was among the vehicles recalled in April because of complaints from drivers who had trouble telling if they put the console-mounted shift levers in “park” after stopping. Many reported that the vehicles rolled off after the driver exited. Los Angeles police are investigating Yelchin’s death.

In the new investigation, the government says Rams and Durangos have dial-like rotary knob shifters that are linked electronically to the transmission. The knobs are turned to the left or right and have detents that click into gear.

But the government said in documents posted Tuesday that it received 43 complaints alleging that the vehicles rolled away unexpectedly.

Owners reported 25 crashes and nine injuries. Thirty-four of the owners alleged that the vehicles moved while the shifters were in park, and most said the engines were running.