New year expected to bring some new jobs

At a glance The Manpower Employment Outlook Survey lists the following locations in the 100 largest metropolitan statistical areas as the strongest and weakest for hiring in the first quarter of 2017: Strongest • Deltona, Florida • Cape Coral, Florida • Fresno, California • Des Moines, Iowa • North Port, Florida • San Antonio Weakest • Cleveland • Chicago • Youngstown, Ohio • New Orleans • Dayton • Akron, Ohio Source: Manpower

Hiring in Indiana will ramp up in the first quarter on the heels of a weak fourth quarter, according to survey results released today by Manpower.

Data show 22 percent of respondents plan to increase staff levels in the three-month period beginning Jan. 1, while 7 percent plan to reduce workforces. That results in a net employment outlook of 15 percent, according to the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

That rate is robust compared to the fourth quarter’s 5 percent net employment outlook, when Indiana was among the states with the most dismal hiring outlooks nationwide. The first quarter’s hiring outlook also outpaces the same time a year earlier, when the net forecast was 11 percent.

Most Hoosier employers surveyed – 69 percent – expect to maintain workforce levels.

The national outlook is slightly stronger than the state’s forecast, with a 16 percent net employment outlook after adjusting for seasonal fluctuations. Manpower officials described the national outlook as “cautiously optimistic.”

Kip Wright, senior vice president for Manpower North America, described the survey results as a positive sign for those searching for jobs.

“In the wake of recent political events, the majority of U.S. employers are now cautiously optimistic and intend to increase or keep their headcount stable for the next three months,” he said in a statement.

“But not all skills are created equal,” Wright added. “We continue to see significant differences between industries and employers demanding increasingly specific skills to fill positions.”

Manpower’s quarterly survey of more than 11,000 employers in the U.S. includes reports specifically for the Indianapolis market. However, the survey doesn’t generate a report for Fort Wayne.

The net employment outlook for Indianapolis is 15 percent, more than double the fourth quarter’s 7 percent forecast.

The survey divides industries into 13 sectors, each of which plans to add jobs on the national level. The same can’t be said about the state level.

Indiana’s financial activities employers expect to cut jobs. Construction and information firms expect to maintain current levels of employment.

Hiring prospects in the state are strongest in manufacturing – both durable and nondurable goods, transportation & utilities, and wholesale & retail trade.

