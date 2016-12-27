Overdraft policies paying off for banks

Of all the many fees that banks charge, the overdraft fee may be the most perverse – and most infuriating.

Overdraft services began decades ago as a courtesy by banks to their customers: If you didn’t have enough money in your account to cover a check, your bank stepped up, saving you the hassle and embarrassment of bouncing it.

Now that debit cards and recurring payments are increasingly popular, overdrafts can multiply quickly. One overdraft – a large rent check clearing, for example – can lead to many others. And it may be days before you realize you’re triggering a $35 fee every time you pull out your debit card.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates the median debit card purchase triggering an overdraft is $24. In other words, the typical debit overdraft is essentially a loan with an interest rate that, in annual terms, measures in the thousands of percentage points.

Most overdraft fees are avoidable. Banks don’t need to offer the protection of paying them on debit and ATM transactions. They could simply decline a transaction if there isn’t enough money to pay it. Moreover, consumers don’t have to sign up for services that supposedly protect them from overdrafts – but many do so without knowing it.

Four out of five large American banks continue to charge overdraft fees on debit or ATM transactions, according to a report last week from the Pew Charitable Trusts. Most charge at least $35 for each overdraft.

Citigroup is among the minority that don’t let customers incur overdrafts on debit transactions or ATM withdrawals. JPMorgan Chase bans ATM overdrafts but does charge a fee on debit overdrafts. Bank of America does the opposite, banning debit overdrafts but allowing ATM overdrafts.

The CFPB has said it wants to tighten regulations on overdraft fees next year, an initiative put in doubt by the results of the presidential election. Donald Trump’s supporters have criticized the very existence of the agency.

A lot of money is at stake. Because interest rates are so low, banks are relying more than ever on fees to cover the costs of holding onto customer cash. Overdraft fees made up 8 percent of banks’ net income last year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, or $11.2 billion.

While banks have a right to make a profit, “the fees should be upfront and transparent,” said Nick Bourke, consumer finance director at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Bourke also said banks should lower fees and limit the number of times customers can be charged in a year, and regulators should encourage banks to come up with more affordable ways for customers to borrow to cover short-term cash needs.

At the very least, Pew argues, banks shouldn’t be handling overdrafts in a way that maximizes fee revenue to the detriment of customers. Banks can boost fees by reordering each day’s transactions from highest to lowest: By clearing your biggest transactions first, the bank makes it more likely your account will empty faster, triggering more overdraft charges for smaller purchases that clear later-boosting bank profit at your expense.