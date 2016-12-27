Regulations scare off large deals

Some records you want, others not so much.

For 2016, the standout M&A statistic is the death of almost $570 billion in deals, the most since the nadir of the financial crisis in 2008.

The surge in the number of failures reflects not only the over-ambition of many of the 2015 deals, but also the harsher regulatory environment and willingness of politicians to scuttle deals viewed as not in the national interest.

“It seems the general level of investor support for transactions encouraged companies to push closer to regulatory limits at the same time that those limits were getting tighter,” according to Peter Tague, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup. “But what was really unusual about 2016 was not the number of transactions withdrawn, but the size of those transactions that got pulled.”

The largest broken agreement of the year was Pfizer’s $160 billion takeover of rival pharmaceutical company Allergan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The deal, announced in November 2015, was controversial from the start. Pfizer, making little effort to conceal the fact, was motivated as much by using the merger to re-domicile its tax address to Ireland as it was by Allergan’s drug portfolio.

In April, the U.S government – long critical of tax inversion deals, in which a U.S. company shifts its tax address overseas – took the unusual step of fine-tuning the rules to target a single transaction. Pfizer and Allergan promptly abandoned their agreement.

Other mergers, such as Staples’ proposed $6.3 billion tie-up with Office Depot and Halliburton’s $28 billion acquisition of oil-field services group Baker Hughes, were scuppered by more quotidian antitrust concerns.

The perception of an emboldened regulatory response has pushed companies to rethink their M&A strategy.

“One of the trends we are seeing is an increase in deals structured as mergers of equals,” said Anu Aiyengar, head of North American M&A at JPMorgan Chase. “Despite being harder to put together, they are attractive in an environment where there is political and regulatory uncertainty because the business risk is shared by both companies.”