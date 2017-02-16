Retail sales growth 'decent'

WASHINGTON – Americans increased their spending at gasoline stations and restaurants in January, boosting retail sales even though auto buying fell.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent, down from a solid 1 percent gain in December, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Overall sales pulled back from a December bump in holiday shopping online and at auto dealers. But Americans spent more than normally expected last month at clothiers, department stores, electronics outlets and sporting goods retailers.

The gains point to continued economic growth. But they also indicate that improving consumer sentiment after President Donald Trump’s election, especially optimism among Republicans, has yet to significantly boost retail sales.

“Sales are growing at a decent clip, but the surge in consumers’ confidence since the election is yet to translate into stronger spending,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Higher gas prices drove a 2.3 percent sales increase at service stations last month. Gasoline prices climbed 7.8 percent between January and December, according to a separate Labor Department report released Wednesday. The retail sales report does not adjust its figures for prices.

Several other reports were released Wednesday, providing a snapshot of the economy.

Consumer prices

U.S. consumer prices rose in January at the fastest pace in nearly four years, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.

The Labor Department said consumer prices rose 0.6 percent last month, the most since February 2013 and twice what economists were expecting. A 7.8 percent jump in gasoline prices accounted for nearly half the increase.

Stripping out food and energy prices, which tend to fluctuate sharply from month to month, so-called core consumer inflation rose 0.3 percent in January. Fed policymakers monitor core measures of inflation especially closely.

Food prices rose in January for the first time in seven months. Grocery prices were unchanged, but the cost of eating out rose 0.4 percent. The price of clothing, new cars, auto insurance and air fares all rose by 0.8 percent or more in January.

Overall, consumer prices rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, the most since March 2012. Core inflation rose 2.3 percent over the last 12 months.

Factory output

U.S. manufacturers cranked out more steel, machinery and electronics last month as factories appear to be rebounding after two years of stagnation.

The Federal Reserve says factory output rose 0.2 percent in January, its second straight increase. While modest, the gain is equal to the industry’s growth in all of 2016.

Oil and gas drillers cut back on building new rigs after energy prices plunged two years ago. That caused orders for steel pipe and other drilling equipment to plummet. Weak overseas economies in Europe and China also cut into exports. Yet those trends have largely reversed.

Mining production rose 2.8 percent last month, pushed higher by a big gain in oil and gas drilling. A broader measure of industrial production, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, dropped 0.3 percent.

Inventories

U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in December and posted the biggest sales increase in nearly six years.

The Commerce Department said business inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in December, led by an increase in stockpiles at stores that sell food and beverages. Auto and auto parts dealers trimmed inventories 0.6 percent; furniture and appliance stores also cut back.

Companies also reported a 2 percent monthly sales increase, the best since March 2011.

Manufacturers reported that sales rose 2.2 percent in December; retailers posted a 1.2 percent gain.

Builder confidence

U.S. homebuilders are feeling a bit less confident this month, reflecting a dimmer outlook for sales in the months ahead and fewer would-be buyers dropping by builders’ sales offices.

The surprising decline comes ahead of the spring home-buying season, which is traditionally builders’ busiest time.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Wednesday fell to 65 this month. That’s down two points from a revised reading of 67 in January. Analysts had been expecting an increase.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as good rather than poor. The index has been above 60 since September.