Retailer set to create 10,000 jobs

WASHINGTON – Dollar General Corp. says it plans to create 10,000 jobs this year tied to the opening of 1,000 stores and two distribution centers.

The discount retailer says the new jobs will increase its workforce by about 9 percent.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee, company reported more than $20 billion in sales in fiscal 2015.

The company reported weak earnings last quarter, citing lower food prices and a cut in food-stamp benefits in several states that forced low-income customers to trim spending.

‘Princess,’ Frozen’ a boost for Hasbro

Hasbro’s bet on Disney is paying off.

The toymaker’s shares hit an all-time high Monday as it posted record annual revenue and breezed past Wall Street expectations after pulling off a coup at the castle. Hasbro snared the rights to Disney’s princesses and sales in the girls category jumped more than 50 percent in 2016.

Hasbro shares jumped 15 percent Monday to $94.84 per share. When Hasbro wrested the rights from Mattel for Disney’s “Princess” and “Frozen” dolls in late 2014, the company’s stock was trading around $55 per share. Hasbro started producing and shipping the Disney lines last year.

At the same time, Mattel shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value. The stock is down 15 percent in the last month.

Hasbro said the girls category accounted for $1.19 billion of its $5.02 billion in revenue for 2016.

Toyota profits down 23% from year ago

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its profit fell 23 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier as its sales fell and a stronger yen squeezed its overseas earnings.

Toyota reported its fiscal third quarter profit was 486.5 billion yen ($4.3 billion), down from 627.9 billion yen in 2015.

Quarterly sales of the maker of the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury cars slipped 3.5 percent to 7.1 trillion yen ($63 billion).

A strong yen reduces the foreign-earned income of Japanese exporters when translated into yen. In its report for October-December, Toyota used an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar, compared with a rate of 121 yen a year earlier. During the quarter, the yen actually weakened against the dollar, which was trading at 102 yen in early September but ended the year at about 117 yen.