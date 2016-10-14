Revamped CR-V coming soon

DETROIT – America’s new family car is getting a major face-lift.

It’s not the Toyota Camry or some other midsize car. It’s the Honda CR-V, a compact SUV that for the past three months has been the top-selling vehicle in America excluding pickup trucks.

The new Honda, unveiled Thursday, is scheduled to hit showrooms this winter. The timing is perfect, as consumers in the U.S. and worldwide show a preference for smaller SUVs that are almost as fuel-efficient as cars yet have more room to haul cargo and people. The compact SUV passed the midsize car last year to become the top-selling segment of the U.S. market, and it’s showing no sign of turning back.

The new CR-V, based on the underpinnings of Honda’s popular Civic small car, gets a wider-looking exterior with a rounded body. The interior gets a soft dashboard and restyled, stitched seats. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. By customer demand, Honda has gone back to having a real volume control knob for the entertainment system.

The SUV is bigger from wheel to wheel, providing two more inches of legroom in the rear seat. Cargo space with the seats folded down is almost 10 inches longer than the old model, the company said.

The new CR-V comes with a 2.4-liter, 184-horsepower four-cylinder engine from the previous model. On upper trim levels, there’s a 190-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the new Civic. Both have a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Gas mileage hasn’t been determined but Honda says the turbo will be better than the current model and best in the market segment. The current two-wheel-drive model gets an estimated 32 mpg on the highway. The price wasn’t announced.