Vera Bradley profit dips

Vera Bradley Inc. reported a disappointing decline in quarterly earnings Wednesday, causing the Fort Wayne company’s shares to shed 13 percent of their value to close the day at $12.75 on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company also announced three new licensing agreements but said those partnerships are unlikely to have a noticeable effect on sales before 2018.

Vera Bradley reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8.78 million, or 24 cents a share, a 14 percent decline from $10.3 million, or 27 cents a share, posted for the same three months of 2015.

Revenue was flat at $126.7 million both quarters.

The manufacturer’s most recent third quarter ended Oct. 29.

Vera Bradley designs, makes and sells women’s handbags, luggage, accessories and home decor items. The company is in the midst of a five-year plan to remake its product assortment, distribution channel, retail displays and e-commerce site.

The process has been a struggle as officials try to expand beyond their dedicated fan base.

Officials have signed deals with Peking Handicraft Inc. for bedding, area rugs and kitchen textiles; Renfro Corp. for hosiery, tights, boot liners and slipper socks; and Mainstream Swimsuits Inc. for swimwear and cover-ups.

The swimsuits will be available this spring. The other items will be launched in the fall. They will be available in Vera Bradley stores, on the company’s website, and in specialty and chain stores.

CEO Rob Wallstrom said the quarter’s highlights included a new advertising campaign and the opening of Vera Bradley’s flagship store in New York City’s SoHo district.

“However, the overall retail environment remains challenging,” he said in a statement.

Sales volumes have declined online and in specialty stores.

sslater@jg.net