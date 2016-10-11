Samsung halts sales of Note 7 amid explosions

Samsung’s mounting crisis with its flagship Galaxy Note 7 has left millions of premium smartphone buyers looking for an alternative. The obvious candidate is Apple’s iPhone 7, but Google’s slick new Pixel device could get a lift, too.

Samsung recalled and pledged to replace millions of Note 7 phones in early September after reports that their batteries were bursting into flame. But over the past week, new reports have emerged that some replacement phones are catching on fire, too. The company has now halted production of the phones while Samsung and U.S. officials investigate why the new batch of devices seem to be afflicted with the same problem.

Associated Press reported Monday that Samsung said it was halting sales of the Note 7.

Many people upgrade their phones during the Christmas shopping season, giving Apple and Google an opportunity to fill the Samsung vacuum – and making it even harder for the South Korean company to bounce back. The Pixel may be especially appealing to Samsung users looking for another device that runs the Android operating system.

“There’s been a shift toward bigger screen devices, and there’s less competition there given the Note 7 issue, so there’s definitely more opportunities for the iPhone 7 Plus,” said James Cordwell, an analyst at Atlantic Equities. As for Google, “the Pixel suddenly has got very limited competition at the high end of the market.”

Samsung temporarily suspended production of its most expensive phone, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday, asking not to be identified because the decision hadn’t been made public earlier in the day.

The move came as wireless carriers including AT&T, Vodaphone, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Verizon and Australia’s Telstra stopped selling Note 7s following reports of problems with devices thought to be safe.

Before the exploding batteries, Samsung had defied a slowing smartphone market with better-than expected Galaxy sales and successfully capitalized on a lull in demand for new iPhones. In recent months, Samsung had expanded its already considerable market share. The company shipped 77 million smartphones in the second quarter for a market share of 22, that’s up from 73 million, or 21 percent share a year ago, according to IDC. Apple’s shipments dropped 15 percent to leave it with an 12 percent market share.

Now the company enters the crucial holiday shopping season with no large-screen smartphone. Because Samsung and Apple have basically split the market for $700-plus smartphones between them, the latter is a natural beneficiary of Samsung’s woes.

Corey Nahman, a 56-year-old salesman for a drug company in Long Island, New York,, anxiously awaited the arrival of the Note 7 and excitedly bought $150 worth of accessories to go with it.

The Samsung loyalist also owns a Samsung tablet, TV and washer and dryer. Now he has a replacement Note 7 but isn’t sure what he’s supposed to do with it.

“I’m not angry at them,” he says. “I’m more annoyed that nobody knows what’s going on.”

Nahman says he loves the Note 7, but he’s getting a lot of pressure from his wife to swap out his phone, maybe for the Google Pixel XL. In the meantime he’s being careful not to charge his phone overnight. He turns it off completely before bed.

Associated Press contributed to this story.