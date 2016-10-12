Smartphones become part of life

Also

Samsung’s Note 7 failure among biggest

Samsung’s global recall of 2.5 million Note 7 smartphones and the decision to cease production ranks among the largest product failures in recent memory. Here’s a quick rundown of some other notorious recalls:

Automotive: About 69 million vehicles in the U.S. and about 100 million worldwide have been recalled because of faulty air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp.

Hoverboards: More than 500,000 hoverboards were recalled this year after dozens of the two-wheeled toys overheated, burned riders and set property on fire. There were 99 reports of exploding or fiery battery packs with 18 reported injuries at the time of the recall. Swagway led all 10 hoverboard makers ordered to recall their products with 267,000 pulled from the market.

Deadly dressers: Ikea recalled 29 million chests and dressers that could easily tip over and trap children underneath. Six children were killed and three dozen others injured in incidents dating back to 1989. The recall included a number of Ikea models.

Cutting the cord: Microsoft recalled about 2.44 million AC power cords because of a potential fire hazard. Users reported 56 incidents of the cords overheating and emitting flames, and five incidents where the cords gave users an electric shock.

Fatal bean bag chairs: In 2015, Ace Bayou Corp. recalled about 2.2 million bean bag chairs because of entrapment and suffocation risks for the young. The chairs featured zippers that could easily be opened by children who could then crawl inside where the could get trapped and choke on the foam beads or suffocate. Two children did.

Scalding cup of Joe: Keurig recalled about 7 million of single-serve coffee brewing machines in 2014 because of reported burns. The Mini Plus Brewing Systems could overheat and spray scorching water during brewing. Keurig received about 200 reports of steaming water escaping from the brewer and 90 reports of burn-related injuries.

– Associated Press