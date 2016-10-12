Associated Press
At a time when most people dread being away from their smartphones, Samsung has actually had to ask users to power their phones down and stop using them to avoid the risk of them catching fire.
Smartphones become part of life
Turning them off has become unthinkable for many owners
Samsung’s Note 7 failure among biggest
Samsung’s global recall of 2.5 million Note 7 smartphones and the decision to cease production ranks among the largest product failures in recent memory. Here’s a quick rundown of some other notorious recalls:
Automotive: About 69 million vehicles in the U.S. and about 100 million worldwide have been recalled because of faulty air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp.
Hoverboards: More than 500,000 hoverboards were recalled this year after dozens of the two-wheeled toys overheated, burned riders and set property on fire. There were 99 reports of exploding or fiery battery packs with 18 reported injuries at the time of the recall. Swagway led all 10 hoverboard makers ordered to recall their products with 267,000 pulled from the market.
Deadly dressers: Ikea recalled 29 million chests and dressers that could easily tip over and trap children underneath. Six children were killed and three dozen others injured in incidents dating back to 1989. The recall included a number of Ikea models.
Cutting the cord: Microsoft recalled about 2.44 million AC power cords because of a potential fire hazard. Users reported 56 incidents of the cords overheating and emitting flames, and five incidents where the cords gave users an electric shock.
Fatal bean bag chairs: In 2015, Ace Bayou Corp. recalled about 2.2 million bean bag chairs because of entrapment and suffocation risks for the young. The chairs featured zippers that could easily be opened by children who could then crawl inside where the could get trapped and choke on the foam beads or suffocate. Two children did.
Scalding cup of Joe: Keurig recalled about 7 million of single-serve coffee brewing machines in 2014 because of reported burns. The Mini Plus Brewing Systems could overheat and spray scorching water during brewing. Keurig received about 200 reports of steaming water escaping from the brewer and 90 reports of burn-related injuries.
Yes, you heard that right. Samsung is asking owners of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 to do something crazy: “power down and stop using the device.”
In an age when smartphones have become extensions of ourselves, the last thing we look at before falling asleep and the first thing we grab in the morning, this is all but unthinkable, even at the dinner table, even on the toilet.
Risking a battery fire might seem like a small price to pay for obsessively checking your latest Instagram “likes,” catching up on email, Skyping your grandkids across the country, getting directions, confirming your travel itinerary, reading the news, searching for a dinner recipe, hailing a ride and so on.
Power down and stop using the device? You might as well go live in a cave in a distant mountain (if you can get there, since you no longer have GPS). According to the Pew Research Center, 43 percent of the world’s population uses a smartphone. Rates are highest in places such as South Korea (88 percent), Australia (77 percent) and Israel (74 percent).
And use it they do. We check Facebook so often that the company no longer just measures its users on a monthly basis. A more important number is how many people check in on a daily basis. In June, more than 1 billion people checked Facebook on a mobile device at least once a day.
In a report on global mobile device usage, the consulting firm Deloitte found the obvious, namely that “device obsession is deepening” and that people are using their phones for “everything from watching TV to simply crossing the road.”
A small 2015 study by Nottingham Trent University that tracked 18- to 33-year-olds found they checked their phones an average of 85 times a day.
Industries have sprung up to try to pry us away from our gadgets, such as phone-free summer camps for adults, anti-texting-and-driving apps and apps that track how much time you spend on your phone.