State choosier on job incentives

At a glance Some of the projects in northeast Indiana announced in 2016: • Wal-Mart in March announced plans to build a milk processing plant near Fort Wayne International Airport. The $165 million factory will lead to an estimated 250 production, supervisory and trucking jobs within two years. IEDC offered up to $3.75 million in incentives. • XPO Logistics in March announced plans to invest $26 million to build a regional distribution center in southwest Allen County and create 75 new jobs in the next two years. IEDC offered up to $750,000 in incentives. • Continental Structural Plastics Inc. in April announced plans to expand operations and create up to 80 new jobs in the next four years. IEDC offered up to $650,000 in incentives. Source: Journal Gazette archives

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. this year approved incentives for 227 projects expected to create 20,320 new jobs, officials announced Friday.

Total investment in those projects – announced by existing employers and those new to the state – is almost $3.7 billion. An IEDC spokeswoman contacted Friday afternoon didn’t provide a total of promised incentives.

Job creation commitments this year declined by more than 6,200 from last year, when companies announced plans to create 26,555 new jobs. Even so, state economic development officials are describing 2016 as a success.

Jim Schellinger, the IEDC’s president, said the state agency was able to be more selective when offering tax breaks, worker training and other incentives in 2016 because unemployment is at a 15-year low.

Indiana’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent in November. Although economists don’t agree on a magical number that signifies full employment, 3.9 percent unemployment is in the generally accepted full employment range. Various life events – including graduations and family moves – will always result in at least a small percentage of people being out of work.

Instead of chasing every opportunity, IEDC staffers focused on attracting jobs that pay wages higher than the state average, Schellinger said in a statement.

“This year, the average wage of jobs committed to the IEDC increased by 56 cents per hour, or more than $22 per week, which will allow Hoosiers to put more money in their pockets and create more opportunities for their families,” he said.

The new positions are expected to pay $25.43 an hour, on average, or more than $52,800 a year. Indiana’s average hourly wage last year was $21.21, IEDC officials said.

The job commitments made by employers in 2015 carried average annual wages of more than $51,000 a year.

The same year, Indiana’s average annual wage was $43,897, and Allen County’s average was $42,527. State and local economic development officials are on a continuing quest to increase residents’ wages.

Employers’ job creation estimates can be deceiving. They are typically staggered over a few years and often are based on best-case scenarios. Numerous factors could derail those projections, including a recession, higher costs for raw materials and increased competition.

IEDC-supported projects can result in fewer jobs than the numbers announced. The state agency ties tax abatements and other incentives to job creation, however. That means job projections must be met before economic incentive offers are fulfilled, officials said.

Friday’s announcement doesn’t include a net number of new jobs, which would subtract jobs lost from those promised.

Some employers accept IEDC incentives, then move jobs out of Indiana, including United Technologies Electronic Controls, which is moving 700 jobs out of Huntington over the next two years. In some cases, state officials are successfully able to force a company to repay incentives received.

