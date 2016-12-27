Strong economic outlook for '17

Say goodbye to irrational despondency.

It came to a head in 2016 as investors – seeing nothing but bad times ahead – piled into government bonds that yielded less than they cost.

“It was the opposite of irrational exuberance,” said Joachim Fels, global economic adviser for Pacific Investment Management Co., referring to the phrase coined by then Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan in the late 1990s boom years. “Everyone was worshipping at the secular stagnation church” with its belief in scant economic growth.

Now, as 2017 approaches, investors, economists and policymakers are starting to focus more on what could go right with the global economy rather than just fretting about all the things that might go wrong.

Behind the lifting of the gloom: Hopes that a combination of easier fiscal policies, bigger wage gains and stepped-up business investment will break the world free of the slow-growth trap it has been caught in for the last five years.

“The surprise going forward may well be far better times than anybody had expected,” said Allen Sinai, chief executive officer of Decision Economics Inc. in New York.

It starts with the U.S., where Donald Trump’s presidential election victory and a Republican sweep in Congress has raised expectations of big tax cuts and less regulation.

“The U.S. economy is going to be very strong,” said Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund who is now a Harvard University professor. “There will be a huge boost to business confidence.”

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, wrote in a LinkedIn post last week that Trump’s win could “ignite animal spirits” and that investors should expect bold changes because “by and large, deal-maker businessmen will be running the government.”

With the unemployment rate at a nine-year low, workers should also benefit, as companies are forced to pay more for the labor they need. “There are some signs that the pace of wage growth has stepped up,” Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers Nov. 17.

The tight jobs market could prompt the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates more quickly if a Trump-induced budgetary boost leads to faster growth and higher inflation. But that wouldn’t be all bad for rest of the world economy as it would also likely lead to an appreciation of the dollar.

“The shift to a more balanced fiscal monetary policy mix in the U.S. is actually quite good for Europe and Japan because it weakens their currencies, improves their financial conditions and reduces pressure on their central banks to take further easing measures,” said Charles Collyns, chief economist for the Institute of International Finance in Washington.

The result: “Some of the additional demand being generated by the U.S. is going to flow to foreign producers” made more competitive by the stronger greenback, said David Stockton, a former Fed official now at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

The biggest winner could be Japan, which has already seen the yen drop around 11 percent against the dollar since Trump won the presidency on Nov. 8.

Combine that with the country’s own expansionary fiscal policy, a tight labor market and a new monetary regime of capping bond yields and Japan may face what Bank of America Corp. economists call a “historic moment” to emerge from decades of distress.

“The deep pessimism about Japan is overdone,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s head of global economics in New York.

The euro area, another long-term source of investor angst, is closing the year stronger than it started as consumption and investment firm, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the region’s finance ministers Dec. 15.

With unemployment in the 19-nation currency zone falling faster than expected and fiscal policy gently supportive, there’s room for upside surprises on wages and inflation in 2017.

Hanging over the region though is a series of elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany that will test its resiliency after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union.

“The big concern is France,” where far right leader Marine Le Pen has gained popularity with her attacks on the EU, Collyns said.

While Europe and Japan should benefit from a Trump-fueled dollar rally, the picture is more mixed for emerging markets.

Yes, companies in those countries will be more competitive on world markets. But many will also find it harder to service their dollar-denominated debts as the greenback and U.S. interest rates rise.