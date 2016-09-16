Survey: Indiana manufacturers' growth leveling off

Indiana manufacturers' revenue gains and capital investment rates are leveling off after strong growth coming out of the Great Recession, a new survey says.

The poll also shows those manufacturers consider government regulation and a shortage of skilled workers the biggest obstacles to their success.

Full results of the 2016 KSM Manufacturing Survey won't be released until next month. But two Indiana University researchers shared some preliminary data Friday at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast.

The event, a regional manufacturing summit, was co-sponsored by the Indiana Manufacturers Association, an industry trade group, and Katz Sapper & Miller, a tax and accounting firm with offices in New York, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. About 50 people attended the luncheon.

