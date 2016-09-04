They're not calling it quits

They could be on the beach, playing bingo or other leisurely activities, but they’ve decided retirement can wait.

They’re 70 and older and still on the job, like Don Dominique. He will be 80 in October and works full time in the family business, D&D Roofing, based in Auburn.

“He’s phenomenally fit,” Dan Dominique, one of his sons, said in an interview. “I don’t think he plans on quitting.”

Nearly two decades ago, Don Dominique did call it quits, retiring at age 60 from a local factory. But he’s been a steady help at D&D, tearing roofs off, hauling shingles and materials – doing whatever is needed and earning hourly pay without complaint.

“He actually could probably outwork my 28-year-old son. I think he wants to work more than my 28-year-old son,” Dan Dominique said. “And every job we do, people are always asking me, ‘How old is this man?’ ”

With Labor Day approaching, The Journal Gazette last month asked employers to share information about full-time employees – we’re calling them Workplace Warriors – who are 70 or older. Don Dominique is one example of the nearly 30 names that local employers submitted. But he’s part of a bigger picture.

More older Americans – those 65 and older – are working than at any time in recent years, even as overall employment has fallen. And a Pew Research Center analysis found they’re spending more time on the job than their peers did previously.

In May, for example, 18.8 percent of Americans ages 65 and older, or nearly 9 million people, reported working full or part time, continuing a steady increase dating to at least 2000, which is as far back as the analysis based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data went. In May 2000, just 12.8 percent of 65-and-older Americans, or about 4 million, said they were working.

By age 70, the reasons people have continued to seek a paycheck vary, from necessity to finding fulfillment.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Engineering has a 99-year-old on payroll full time. Robert Vollmer is a surveyor whose home is in Brown County, but he travels across the state to gather technical data and other information, Phil Bloom, a communications spokesman for the department, said in an email.

“He joined the agency in 1962 and says he has no immediate plans to retire,” Bloom said.

Neither does Helen Witte, who confesses only to being 80-plus. Witte is considered full time at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana.

She “does it all,” according to Jeffrey Kolkman, director of nutritional services, who submitted Witte’s name.

If you’re at Lutheran, you might see Witte as a cafeteria server, salad bar attendant or grill cook, or working in the dish room on pots and pans or as a room service aide.

Witte said she has worked most of her life, including in an office for an area manufacturer and in farming.

“I’m a people person. I love to be with people,” said Witte, who was married for 54 years until her husband died. She has been at Lutheran 11 years.

“It makes me happy to be here every day and to see that I’m helping people,” Witte said. “I’m trying to do some good things for people.”

At Lee’s Outdoor Power Inc. in New Haven, Lee Colglazier, 85, works 55 to 60 hours a week, primarily in parts and sales, said Karla Daniel, general manager, in an email. Colglazier is president and owner of the business.

He started the venture in 1972, and all seven of his children, at one time or another, worked in the business. Currently, four generations work in the business, Daniel said.

“He’s a mentor to employees and customers alike,” she said. “Many people travel a lot of miles just to deal with him.”

Colglazier, in a phone interview, said he’s not thinking about retirement and added that he has been blessed with mostly good health.

“The body was made to work. Muscles are made to work,” he said. “If we quit using them, we don’t last long. … Those that age quicker are those that do less. That’s my theory in life.”

Charlotte “Deeda” Skiles is even older than Colglazier. At age 88, she wears many hats at Skiles Co. Inc., a third-generation wholesale candy and tobacco distributor and vending machine company in Bluffton.

“She picks up the mail, does the counting of vending coinage and receipts, keeps accounts-receivable records, cleans the restrooms and basically does everything that no one else will do,” said Steve Skiles, company president, in an email about his mother.

Sam Hayes is a model employee – at age 73 – for his employer, Service Champ, a distribution warehouse supplying the quick lube industry.

“I would love to have a full crew of people just like him,” operations manager Dennis Schebig said in an email. “He is most dependable. He rarely, if ever, makes a mistake. He is the one person I can count on to give me his best effort day in and day out.”

The seasoned workforce runs deep at BND Commercial in Fort Wayne. The local real estate office has about 30 full-time employees, and about 20 percent of them are 70 or older.

“BND is a great place to work,” said Michelle Luce, BND’s marketing director. “The nice thing about that is we have that generation and we have the younger generation.”

The younger employees tend to be the go-to people when the more seasoned employees have a technology or computer concern.

“There’s a lot of mentoring that goes on back and forth both ways,” Luce said. “We have so much wisdom, knowledge and experience from people who have been doing this for years … All the generations really blend together here in a nice way.”

