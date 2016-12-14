Trump's global dealings

NEW YORK – Donald Trump says his business is “great,” and you’ll have to trust him on that. One of the few things an outsider can know for sure is that it’s a complex and opaque hodgepodge of an empire scattered around the globe.

Trump in May disclosed holdings in about 500 companies in at least 25 countries. But many of the 500 have no business operations, they’re shells set up to hold stakes in other companies, possibly to provide legal and tax protection. The disclosure document ran 104 pages, but revealed precious few details about how much each entity has borrowed, their profits, or purposes.

The details matter because government ethics experts note the possibility that Trump might be tempted to shape regulations, taxes and foreign policy to enrich himself or business partners. Trump had planned a news conference for Thursday on the future of his business but announced Monday he would postpone it until next month.

Still, plenty is known about his company, the Trump Organization.

Trump has his name on hotels, residential towers and resorts around the globe, from South Korea and Indonesia in Asia to Uruguay in South America and Turkey in the Middle East.

In Indonesia, he struck a deal for use of his name and management services for a resort and residential building in Bali owned by the MNC Group, a real estate company run by a politically active businessman, Hary Tanoesoedibjo. In his May disclosure, Trump said he made between $1 million and $5 million in licensing fees for this deal in the prior 17 months, as well as for similar deals in Turkey, Panama, the Philippines and India.

His partner in the Philippines venture, E.B. Antonio, was just named a “special envoy” to the U.S. by his country’s president.

The Trump Organization said before the election that it was looking to enter new countries.

Offices, condos, retail

Much of Trump’s wealth is in just four buildings, according to Forbes magazine, which has been tracking his holdings for 33 years. Three of them are in Manhattan – a wholly owned office building on Wall Street and stakes in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and an office tower nearby in midtown – and one is in San Francisco.

Forbes’ estimate for the four buildings, after subtracting out debt on them owed by Trump: $1.5 billion, or 40 percent of the president-elect’s $3.7 billion total net worth. (Trump estimates his net worth at more than $10 billion and says the value of his brand name alone is nearly as much as the Forbes’ tally of everything.)

Among other properties, Trump also has investments in a Chicago hotel and one in Las Vegas and, of course, the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. In the case of the latter, he doesn’t own the building, but rents it from the federal government.

Golf courses

Trump has been busy adding to his portfolio of golf properties in recent years, and been risking his own money by taking ownership stakes. It’s a bold bet. The golf business in general is suffering as club memberships have been falling.

The Trump Organization has 17 golf courses. They include three in Florida, as well as links in California, New Jersey and New York. In 2014, Trump completed deals for Ireland’s Doonbeg golf club and Scotland’s Turnberry resort, the site of several British Opens. He has also struck deals to open two clubs in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Eric Trump, the president-elect’s son in charge of the courses, told the AP last year that they were doing “fantastically.” In his May disclosure, Trump reported $306 million in revenue from his courses.

Suits, sofa, more

You can wear Trump suits and ties, cuff links and eyeglasses. You can dab yourself with “Success by Trump,” a cologne that his website advertises contains hints of coriander and musk.

You can drink Trump Natural Spring Water or sip on some Trump wine from his vineyard in Virginia. You can do that in a Trump chair, next to your Trump sofa and sideboard, while reading “Crippled America,” one of his many books.

Trump reported that the books alone generated between $1 million and $5 million in income over the 17 months prior to the May disclosure.

Other ventures aren’t faring as well.

The Trump Entrepreneur Initiative, the new name of Trump University, a real estate seminar firm, reported $13,000 in income in the May disclosure. Trump announced last month that he would pay $25 million to settle three lawsuits alleging fraud at the school, but says he did nothing wrong.