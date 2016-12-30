Trump takes more kudos

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump gave himself kudos Wednesday for the creation of 8,000 new U.S. jobs by a Japanese tech mogul, saying it was proof of “the spirit and the hope” stirred by his presidential win.

But for those particular jobs, Trump was basically taking a bow for the second time. The jobs were part of a public commitment made on Dec. 6 by Masayoshi Son upon emerging from the elevator bank at Trump Tower after a meeting with Trump. Son pledged that companies controlled by his firm SoftBank would invest $50 billion in the United States and create 50,000 jobs.

On Wednesday, Trump celebrated the planned creation of 5,000 jobs by wireless carrier Sprint and 3,000 jobs by OneWeb – both companies where Son is a dominant investor.

Speaking from the front door of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump did not outright mention Son’s previous commitment but used the opportunity once again to declare a victory for U.S. workers. Although 8,000 jobs – on their own – are unlikely to dramatically move the needle toward the faster economic growth he has promised, the Trump transition team treated the jobs as a preview of things to come.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday.

Ever the dealmaker, Trump has actively courted and shamed companies. The president-elect has pushed defense contractors Boeing and Lockheed-Martin to reduce their costs via his Twitter account, while he fulfilled a campaign promise by preserving 800 jobs at the Carrier furnace plant in Indianapolis that were previously bound for Mexico.

With the Sprint and OneWeb announcement, there may be slightly less than meets the eye. There is one clear winner, though: Son, worth an estimated $19 billion. Since the presidential election, Sprint stock has soared roughly 40 percent. Son’s SoftBank controls 83 percent of the Kansas-based carrier.

Here are some more facts about the SoftBank commitment:

• Not all of Sprint’s pledged 5,000 jobs are at the company. Of those jobs Sprint said it would create or bring back to the United States in its upcoming fiscal year, some would be at outside contractors. The jobs will help support its customer service and sales teams, among other company divisions. Details about pay and benefits are being finalized, according to Sprint.

The company also said it will discuss with business partners, states and cities about where to create these jobs, but a spokeswoman told The Associated Press that it will not receive any federal, state or local government incentives for adding these positions.

Still, Sprint will likely have fewer workers than when Son’s firm SoftBank acquired a controlling stake in 2013. Sprint has shed about 9,000 employees since 2012; it now employs roughly 30,000, according to annual reports.

• Son’s SoftBank invested $1 billion this month in OneWeb, which is building a network of satellites to provide broadband internet. The investment will help finance the construction of a factory in Florida that could produce 15 satellites a week, generating 3,000 engineering, manufacturing and support jobs over the next four years, according to a Dec. 19 statement.

Son linked his investment to meeting with Trump.

“Earlier this month I met with President-elect Trump and shared my commitment to investing and creating jobs in the U.S.,” he said in a statement about the investment. “This is the first step in that commitment.”