Vera Bradley branching out

Vera Bradley, designer of women's handbags, announced today it is branching out to stationery and publishing products.

The Fort Wayne company has entered into licensing agreements with Lifeguard Press for "signature stationery and home and office organizational products" and with Fox Chapel Publishing for "coloring activity and design books and gift sets featuring Vera Bradley’s iconic patterns," it said in a media release.

The Fox Chapel products will be available for this year's holiday season; the products from Lifeguard Press will be introduced in fall 2017. The items will be sold in "appropriate distribution channels including Vera Bradley stores, verabradley.com, and specialty and chain stores throughout the country," the company said.

“One of our main objectives this year was to explore appropriate licensing opportunities to strengthen our brand, expand our reach to even more distribution points and customers, and establish a solid foundation for international growth," Rob Wallstrom, company chief executive officer said in the statement. "Entering into these two arrangements is a great start.”

The company said it does not expect the partnerships to have an impact on its financial performance for the fiscal years ending Jan. 28, 2017 and Feb. 3, 2018.