  • FILE: Barbara Bradley Baekgaard
November 22, 2016 11:30 AM

Vera Bradley co-founder to design boutique hotel

SHERRY SLATER | The Journal Gazette

A Vera Bradley co-founder is partnering with a Portland, Oregon-based hotel chain to design a boutique hotel in Fort Wayne, officials announced today.

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Vera Bradley's chief creative officer and a director, is working with Provenance Hotels to create a 120-room hotel expected to open in 2019.

Baekgaard "will bring her vision and design sensibility to the project," according to a statement.

Provenance, which will run the hotel, now operates award-winning hotels in several cities, including Portland and New Orleans.

Although developers have identified potential downtown sites, a final location hasn't been chosen.

