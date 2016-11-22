Vera Bradley co-founder to design boutique hotel

A Vera Bradley co-founder is partnering with a Portland, Oregon-based hotel chain to design a boutique hotel in Fort Wayne, officials announced today.

Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Vera Bradley's chief creative officer and a director, is working with Provenance Hotels to create a 120-room hotel expected to open in 2019.

Baekgaard "will bring her vision and design sensibility to the project," according to a statement.

Provenance, which will run the hotel, now operates award-winning hotels in several cities, including Portland and New Orleans.

Although developers have identified potential downtown sites, a final location hasn't been chosen.



