Vera Bradley makes its mark

Vera Bradley is taking its hobo bags to SoHo.

The Fort Wayne-based maker of women’s handbags, luggage and accessories is opening a flagship store in New York City. The two-story, 6,000-square-foot location will include a 2,700-square-foot showroom floor that will carry the retailer’s complete collection, officials said.

The Manhattan store’s retail floor area is more than twice the size of Jefferson Pointe’s store, which opened 10 years ago this fall and has a 1,790-square-foot showroom.

As of Jan. 30, Vera Bradley operated 110 full-line stores averaging 1,900 square feet each and 40 factory outlet stores averaging 3,200 square feet.

The company has never before had a flagship store, said Julia Bentley, vice president of investor relations and communications.

A “flagship” is a retailer’s most prominent or well-known location. “Depending on the level of their uniqueness, individual flagship stores can actually become a tourist attraction in their own right,” states The Balance, a personal finance website.

Manhattan is a shopping mecca with flagship stores for various retailers, including handbag makers. Vera Bradley executives hope to grab some of that glamour for their brand.

Bentley described the new SoHo store as unique with “an array of exclusive patterns, limited edition items and special store experiences.”

“More than just a store, the SoHo location is a critical element of our comprehensive marketing strategy as it will help elevate our brand and showcase Vera Bradley to consumers all over the world,” she said in an email.

As The Journal Gazette reported last year, Vera Bradley is extending its line into leather and microfiber handbags and more subdued patterns that transition more easily from the office to a dinner out or the theater.

Founders Patricia Miller and Barbara Baekgaard launched their company in 1982 with a line of quilted cotton handbags in floral patterns that shoppers sometimes found too busy to match their wardrobes, officials said previously.

With the fancier fabrics comes higher prices, of course.

A Vera 2.0-style tote sells for $86 when it’s made of quilted, cotton fabric. But the Vera Bradley-made Vivian hobo bag retails for $268 on the company’s website. Some other items in the Sycamore leather collection are priced in the $300 range.

As part of its effort to elevate the brand, Vera Bradley is celebrating the reasons “It’s Good to be a Girl.”

Company officials launched the new marketing campaign at the end of August, positioning the brand as a socially conscious supporter of strong women. Many elements of the marketing effort are on social media. The campaign has also been incorporated in the Manhattan store’s design, according to Jefferies equities analyst Randal Konik.

Vera Bradley, which recently unveiled a new logo, also announced licensing agreements for stationery, organizational products, and coloring and design books.

“One of our main objectives this year was to explore appropriate licensing opportunities to strengthen our brand, expand our reach to even more distribution points and customers, and establish a solid foundation for international growth,” Wallstrom said in a statement. “Entering into these two arrangements is a great start.”

Sue Fuller, the company’s chief merchandising officer, said officials expect to announce more licensing deals in the future.

“Our distinctive patterns naturally lend themselves to a myriad of products in home, fashion and beauty,” she said in a statement.

The items will be sold on Vera Bradley’s website, in its stores and by specialty retailers nationwide.

sslater@jg.net