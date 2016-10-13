Vera Bradley reveals hack

If you have questions about Vera Bradley’s announcement, call 844-723-9340 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. weekdays or go to www.verabradley.com/protectingourcustomers.

Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday warned its retail store shoppers that some credit and debit card information could have been stolen by computer hackers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no fraudulent charges had been reported, a company official said.

Potentially affected customers paid for purchases with cards in Vera Bradley stores between July 25 and Sept. 23. Customers who bought items online were not affected.

The company was notified of the problem by law enforcement officials on Sept. 15. Vera Bradley hired a computer security firm to investigate the situation and found that software downloaded to its system was gathering payment information.

“The program was specifically designed to find track data in the magnetic strip of a payment card that may contain the card number, cardholder name, expiration date and internal verification code as the data was being routed through the affected payment systems,” the company said. “There is no indication that other customer information was at risk.”

Anyone who bought items in Vera Bradley stores during those 81/2 weeks should keep a watchful eye on their credit and debit card statements and immediately report suspicious activity to the card issuer.

Spokeswoman Julia Bentley said Vera Bradley isn’t sure how many customers might have had financial data compromised.

Company officials apologized for the security breach, which is being investigated by the FBI.

Fort Wayne-based Vera Bradley designs, makes and sells women’s handbags, luggage, accessories and home decor items. The company is in the midst of a five-year plan to remake its product assortment, distribution channel, retail displays and e-commerce site.

The process has been a struggle as officials try to expand beyond their dedicated fan base. The company’s annual earnings declined by 28 percent to $27.6 million for the fiscal year ended Jan. 30.

Vera Bradley isn’t the first local employer to be targeted by computer hackers.

Ash Brokerage, an insurance company, discovered in April that it had been the target of a phishing scam that was aimed at obtaining employee information. W-2 income tax information for 423 current and former Ash Brokerage employees across a dozen states was compromised.

In May 2015, Medical Informatics Engineering was hacked, exposing patient names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. About 4 million people’s information was potentially stolen in that case.

